Home > News > Local >

Ignore 'fake' bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye


#12 Premiering Ignore bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye

In a statement issued by Tiger Eye PI, it said: “People running around with that information should be ignored since there would be enough security provided at the events and no bomb would be there.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The company owned by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has called on the general public to ignore the rumours of bomb attacks during the premiering of his latest exposé titled Number 12 which uncovers corruption in Ghana football.

In a statement issued by Tiger Eye PI, it said: “People running around with that information should be ignored since there would be enough security provided at the events and no bomb would be there.”

Tiger Eye PI said only “wicked and corrupt” persons will spread such falsehood because such people are hoping that the documentary is not shown.

READ ALSO: US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety

This “could only amount to a figment of the imagination of the wicked and corrupt persons, who are bent on ensuring that either the film is not shown to Ghanaians or that the events are not attended by the good people of Ghana, in whose interest Tiger Eye PI and Anas have over the years braced the storm, to blow the lid off corrupt practices."

The statement added that they have put in enough measures to ensure that the documentary is screened without any hitch.

READ ALSO: Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapong

“We want to assure the public that we are not naive of the need for the needed security arrangements for such events. This is because we have been in this practice for a considerable number of years.”

The documentary will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on June 6 and 7.

Similar events will be held in Kumasi, Tamale, and other cities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Anas’ #12: The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama
Judicial Scandal: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP
Number 12: US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety
BECE: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today BECE Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today
June 3 Disaster: Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare June 3 Disaster Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare
Disaster: Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river Disaster Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today Local News Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today
Local News: AMA begins exercise to rid Accra of beggars & street children Local News AMA begins exercise to rid Accra of beggars & street children
United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal



Top Articles

1 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
2 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas...bullet
3 Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears sobullet
4 Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire...bullet
6 NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for...bullet
8 Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation...bullet
9 Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from...bullet
10 Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Number 12 Reporters Without Borders concerned by death threats and smear campaign against Anas
Health Care Medical lab scientists end crippling strike action
Incompetence Stan Dogbe asks NIA boss to resign over failure to deliver on Ghana card
Northern Region Renewed land dispute in Chereponi claims two lives