Ignore 'fake' bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye

The company owned by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has called on the general public to ignore the rumours of bomb attacks during the premiering of his latest exposé titled Number 12 which uncovers corruption in Ghana football.

In a statement issued by Tiger Eye PI, it said: “People running around with that information should be ignored since there would be enough security provided at the events and no bomb would be there.”

Tiger Eye PI said only “wicked and corrupt” persons will spread such falsehood because such people are hoping that the documentary is not shown.

This “could only amount to a figment of the imagination of the wicked and corrupt persons, who are bent on ensuring that either the film is not shown to Ghanaians or that the events are not attended by the good people of Ghana, in whose interest Tiger Eye PI and Anas have over the years braced the storm, to blow the lid off corrupt practices."

The statement added that they have put in enough measures to ensure that the documentary is screened without any hitch.

“We want to assure the public that we are not naive of the need for the needed security arrangements for such events. This is because we have been in this practice for a considerable number of years.”

The documentary will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on June 6 and 7.

Similar events will be held in Kumasi, Tamale, and other cities.