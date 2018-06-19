Pulse.com.gh logo
I'll lift ban on 'galamsey' soon - Akufo-Addo


“When the ban is lifted, you will have a responsibility, as was successfully discharged in the days of our forefathers, to continue to help preserve our lands, water bodies and environment,” the President said.

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that the ban on small scale mining under his government will be lifted soon.

He said government is constituting a comprehensive road map that will see the effective regulation of the sector after the lifting of the ban.

The comprehensive roadmap, according to the President, will involve the reclaiming and re-afforestation of mined-out areas; the restoration of impacted water bodies; and strict supervision of the processes of awarding mining licenses and associated permits.

“When the ban is lifted, you will have a responsibility, as was successfully discharged in the days of our forefathers, to continue to help preserve our lands, water bodies and environment,” the President said.

Nana Addo banned the activities of small scale miners last year to the admiration of a lot of Ghanaians and environmental activists.

In dealing with galamsey, the Akufo-Addo government set up, at the level of the Cabinet, an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, with the world-renowned scientist, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, in the chair.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

President Akufo-Addo expressed his and the appreciation of the nation to the country’s revered religious leaders, and eminent Chiefs and Queenmothers, for the support they have offered, and continue to offer in the fight against galamsey.

“I was in the Western Region for a 3-day tour a little over a week ago, and I was comforted by the strong remarks of support by the Chiefs I encountered, who attested to the marked improvement in the vegetation and the quality of the water bodies, in comparison to the situation a year ago,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo made this known when he delivered the keynote address at the sensitisation workshop for traditional and religious leaders and stakeholders on the elimination of illegal mining in Ghana, held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

