The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has said that women who have stretch marks or bleached skins will be automatically dismissed from its recruitment exercise.

The move is to prevent such ladies from severe damages during their line of work.

"We are looking out for people with flat foot, surgical and stretch marks, bleached skins. For such people, we don't entertain them," the Public Relations Officer of the GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

The GIS has said that it will recruit only 500 out of the 84, 000 persons who applied to be a part of the service.

A statement issued by the GIS stated that out of the total number of applicants only 47,477 were shortlisted after the first phase.

The 47,477 applicants who qualified from the first phase will further be reduced after the second phase.

The phase 2, a body and documentation screening exercise, which started on Thursday, January 4, 2018, will end on Friday, January 5, 2018, with an aptitude test.

This represents less than ten (10%) percent intake from the vast number of applicants.

Many have argued that the huge number of applicants indicate the increasing levels of unemployment in the country.