Home > News > Local >

Immigration Recruitment :  We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS


Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS

The move is to prevent such ladies from severe damages during their line of work.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Scores of Ghanaian youths for the GIS recruitment in Accra (citifmonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has said that women who have stretch marks or bleached skins will be automatically dismissed from its recruitment exercise.

The move is to prevent such ladies from severe damages during their line of work.

"We are looking out for people with flat foot, surgical and stretch marks, bleached skins. For such people, we don't entertain them," the Public Relations Officer of the GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

The GIS has said that it will recruit only 500 out of the 84, 000 persons who applied to be a part of the service.

READ ALSO: Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video]

A statement issued by the GIS stated that out of the total number of applicants only 47,477 were shortlisted after the first phase.

The 47,477 applicants who qualified from the first phase will further be reduced after the second phase.

The phase 2, a body and documentation screening exercise, which started on Thursday, January 4, 2018, will end on Friday, January 5, 2018, with an aptitude test.

READ ALSO: Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC

This represents less than ten (10%) percent intake from the vast number of applicants.

Many have argued that the huge number of applicants indicate the increasing levels of unemployment in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Awards: Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby
In New Juaben: Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die
In Tema: 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos: US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes: Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State
Sad: Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish Sad Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
4 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS...bullet
5 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces...bullet
8 Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire...bullet
9 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
10 In Western Region Taxi driver struggling for life...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting' GHc4m from innocent unemployed Ghanaians
Immigration Recruitment Only 500 out of 84, 000 applicants will be employed by Immigration Service
High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video]
Aisha Huang Chinese 'galamsey queen' begs for mercy
Indian Businessman Case Judge blasts state attorney for laughing throughout proceedings

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
4 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
5 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
6 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow...bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence Minister...bullet
9 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
10 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet

Local

Teachers' Arrears Funds released to pay teachers' salary arrears - Bawumia
Sad UCC student killed on New Year's Eve
Former Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah-Adu's autopsy report missing
Politics Trump’s Jerusalem Aberration—Ghana panders to divisive global power politics again