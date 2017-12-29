Home > News > Local >

In Accra :  Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bail


The boys appeared on charges of indecent assault, child pornography, and assault.

An Accra Circuit Court has granted five teenagers bail at a sum of GH¢10,000 with a surety each after appearing in court for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Osu, a suburb of Accra.

Presiding judge Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku did not take the plea of the parents of the accused and asked the five boys to re-appear on January 4, 2018.

The suspects were said to have lured the girl while she was taking a stroll at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Osu.

The prosecution said that they fondled her and forced her to sleep with them at a dark spot near Osu Salem School in Accra.

A video later emerged, showing the boys inserting their fingers into the girl’s vagina. They were said to have threatened her with a knife not to mention the incident to anyone.

But the videos of the act went viral and the uncle of the victim received a copy. He subsequently questioned his niece, who disclosed what she had gone through.

The matter was reported to the police, and the five boys were arrested.

