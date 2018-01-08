Home > News > Local >

In Accra :  Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage


In Accra Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage

The suspects in December last year stormed the orphanage and succeeded in robbing their victims of an unspecified amount of money.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The suspects (mynewsgh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Accra on Sunday, January 7 arrested five persons including a woman for allegedly robbing occupants of an orphanage home at new Ningo in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects in December last year stormed the orphanage and succeeded in robbing their victims of an unspecified amount of money.

Armed with pistols, a short gun, a hammer and machetes, the suspects also took away some mobile phones and even subjected harm to the occupants of the orphanage.

READ ALSO: Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua

Their luck, however, run out when they attempted to decode some of the phones they had stolen.

Two suspects were initially arrested at Kwame Nkrumah Circle after an attempt to break into one of the iPhones which led to a number being sent to the owner’s gmail account.
Their accomplices were subsequently grabbed.

READ ALSO: Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warns

Items retrieved from them included foreign pistols, one short gun and ammunitions. They are currently in police grips awaiting to be arraigned before court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Maternal Mortality: Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017 Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
In Kumasi: 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter
Video: 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees: It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
Richard Quashigah: Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants Richard Quashigah Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants
In Accra: AMA begins major decongestion exercise today In Accra AMA begins major decongestion exercise today

Recommended Videos

Bank of Ghana: 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns
SCOAN: 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church
President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
3 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warnsbullet
4 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
7 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
8 RIP Popular Ghanaian newspaper editor passes onbullet
9 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama mourns Alhaji Baturebullet

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

Alcoholic Beverages Don't advertise alcoholic drinks before 8pm – FDA warns
JO.jpg
Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s burial
PWD-demolishing-5-620x330.jpeg
Demolition Exercise Transport Ministry takes down illegal structures at Public Workers Dept
avoid-armed-robbery.jpg
In Eastern Region Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua