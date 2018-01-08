news

Police in Accra on Sunday, January 7 arrested five persons including a woman for allegedly robbing occupants of an orphanage home at new Ningo in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects in December last year stormed the orphanage and succeeded in robbing their victims of an unspecified amount of money.

Armed with pistols, a short gun, a hammer and machetes, the suspects also took away some mobile phones and even subjected harm to the occupants of the orphanage.

Their luck, however, run out when they attempted to decode some of the phones they had stolen.

Two suspects were initially arrested at Kwame Nkrumah Circle after an attempt to break into one of the iPhones which led to a number being sent to the owner’s gmail account.

Their accomplices were subsequently grabbed.

Items retrieved from them included foreign pistols, one short gun and ammunitions. They are currently in police grips awaiting to be arraigned before court.