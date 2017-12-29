news

Fire on Thursday evening gutted parts of the Abuakwa-Dadiase market in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

The fire was said to have begun around 11 pm from one shop with firecrackers. It subsequently spread to other shops and destroyed items worth millions of cedis.

It is still unclear what caused the fire. Reports say that over 70 stores have so far been affected.

Personnel from the Fire Service, however, arrived on time to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to other shops.

Some of the affected traders have since been calling on the government to come to their aid.