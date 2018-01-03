In Bantama :  Gang-rape suspects back to court after celebrating New Year in police cells

Home > News > Local >

Gang-rape suspects back to court after celebrating New Year in police cells


Gang-rape suspects back to court after celebrating New Year in police cells

The police are also on the heels of other teenagers whose identities are known but who have gone into hiding.

The four suspects standing trial for gang-raping a teenage girl in Kumasi in the Ashanti region will appear before court today, January 3, after spending the New Year in police custody.

They were first sentenced to spend the Christmas season in police custody and are expected to appear before the Asokwa District court for the third time.

Aside from rape, they have also been charged with conspiracy to rape.

The boys were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping another teenager at Bantama in Kumasi.

The police are also on the heels of other teenagers whose identities are known but who have gone into hiding.

The seven suspects attend either senior high or junior high schools at Bantama.

Their names and those of their schools are being withheld for security reasons.

