The head of Micro Finance, Atwima Mponua Rural Bank, Abuakwa branch has shot to death a suspected armed robber who broke into his on Tuesday dawn to rob him.

The suspected robbers, who were three in number, reportedly went to the house of Mr Attakura Aaron Joseph at New Sensu Toase but as they were about to open the guard frame with a cement block, the dog in the house barked.

This woke up the occupants of the house.

Mr Attakura who saw the three armed men on his verandah, managed to aim at one of them, shooting him to death instantly.

The other two escaped the scene right after the shooting.

Police were immediately alerted and after inspecting the body.

A search in a camouflage pouch tied around the suspect’s waist revealed 12 live cartridges.

A mobile phone was also found in his pocket.

The body was conveyed and deposited at Frimpong Boateng Medical Center Morgue for preservation pending autopsy.