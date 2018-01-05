Home > News > Local >

In New Juaben :  Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die


The fetish priest who helped Koranteng get the money he enjoys asked him to kill his only sister for sacrifice but he could not do it and so he risks losing his life instead.

A 26-year-old who is allegedly involved in “sakawa” has reportedly been given 14 days to kill his sister as a sacrifice or die himself.

According to yen.com.gh Kelvin Koranteng who resides in New Juaben in the Eastern Region was introduced to the practice by a friend after he struggled to survive as a car wash attendant and later a bar attendant.

His friend took him to a fetish priest in Tamale in the Northern Region for the rituals.

“The fetish priest sacrificed three goats and a fowl and also made some incantations for me. He then gave me a ring to put on anytime I sit behind the computer to fraud.”

“I made a lot of money from internet fraud. I usually spend GH¢ 1,000 a day on ladies and friends. I have eight girlfriends who I make love to almost every week. Through fraud, I have gotten myself six expensive cars and three buildings situated in Accra and Koforidua respectively,” he added.

Five years after the ritual, the fetish priest summoned Koranteng for an urgent meeting in Tamale.

When he got there, the priest told him that it was time for him to perform his “real sacrifice.”

“I didn’t understand him. He gave me a knife to stab anyone I see in a mirror which was placed before me.”

“Unfortunately for me, my lovely sister appeared in the mirror. I left the knife and told him I can’t do it. I decided to leave. But the fetish priest told me if I leave without killing my sister, I will die in two weeks’ time."

Koranteng, could not kill his sister. His father and sister are his only family members alive.

Koranteng has tried to return his money and property to fetish priest, but the man refused to take them.

“I want to tell my fellow youth out there that, they shouldn’t indulge themselves in internet fraud because it is very dangerous. Most of the claimed internet fraudsters sacrifice humans in order to get more clients and money."

“Ladies too should be careful of guys they take as their boyfriend because some them sacrifices their girlfriends for money rituals,” he added.

