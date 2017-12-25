news

Police in Tamale have arrested a 26-year-old confidence trickster for allegedly using Facebook to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians in the name of the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and his colleague MP for Yendi, Mohammed Habib Tijani.

The suspect, Seidu Nurudeen was arrested on Sunday, December 24, 2017, and is assisting police in their investigations.

READ ALSO: Tamale North MP Suhuyini embarrassingly asks TV3 ... - Pulse.com.gh

He has so far admitted using a fake Facebook account to defraud people on the pretext of getting them jobs and other benefits through the two MPs.

Nurudeen has been on the police wanted list for some time now after Alhassan Suhuyini made a formal complaint.