In Teshie :  9 arrested for repackaging Dangote cement

A combined team of National Security and the Preventive Unit of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested nine people at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region for allegedly repackaging Dangote Cement.

The suspects including a female were arrested at their hideout in an uncompleted warehouse at Teshie while re-bagging the cement.

At the time of their arrest, they have repackaged 220 bags of the bulk cement into Dangote Cement bags, ready to be sold at GH¢8.

The cement which were re-bagged was supplied to the suspects by a cement tanker trailer, with registration number GM 7042-14.

According to reports, the cement tanker trailer belongs to Dangote Cement Ghana Limited, manufacturers of class Portland cement.

The vehicle driver named Offei, 50, has been impounded by Customs and sent to the National Security Head Office.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of Preventive at Customs, Mr Seth Dwira, told the Daily Graphic that Customs stormed the premises where the syndicate was re-bagging the bulk cement and arrested them acting upon intelligence.

He said the re-bagged cement weighed less and had reduced quantities, compared to the original cement from the company.