Home > News > Local >

In Western Region :  Policeman arrested over murder of 17-year-old GSTS student


In Western Region Policeman arrested over murder of 17-year-old GSTS student

The boy, who has been identified as Lawrence Joe and a final year student at Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), was shot at in the company of five of his friends on their way to a rap concert last Friday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play he deceased has been identified as Lawrence a final year students of GSTS
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old at Shama in the Western Region.

The boy, who has been identified as Lawrence Joe and a final year student at Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), was shot at in the company of five of his friends on their way to a rap concert last Friday night.

The decease's classmate, Caroline Daddie, who witness the incident, said the police officer shot at them without any provocation. According to her, the police officer had labelled them as armed robbers.

The headmaster of the GSTS, who was saddened by the incident, said Lawrence is not a thief.

According to him, the deceased stays with him on campus.

He charged the police administration to investigate the incident and punish the cop at the centre of the shooting.

READ MORE: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband

"Lawrence could not under any circumstance be a thief howsoever. He just finished his Elective Maths papers this Thursday. He is a boarder who stays with me personally. The police hierarchy must get to the bottom of this heinous act and punish that constable according to the laws of Ghana,” he said.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old GSTS student Crime Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old GSTS student
Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Northern Region: Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says
Strong Women In Ghana: Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
3 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017bullet
7 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over...bullet
8 Crime Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed...bullet
9 Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MPbullet
10 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV...bullet

Related Articles

Crime Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old GSTS student
Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances
Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]
Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua dies

Top Videos

1 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
4 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
5 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
6 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
7 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals -...bullet
8 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 2018 Budget 100,000 graduates to be employed in 2018...bullet

Local

Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]
Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua dies
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!