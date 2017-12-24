In Western Region :  Policeman arrested over murder of 17-year-old GSTS student

news

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old at Shama in the Western Region.

The boy, who has been identified as Lawrence Joe and a final year student at Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), was shot at in the company of five of his friends on their way to a rap concert last Friday night.

The decease's classmate, Caroline Daddie, who witness the incident, said the police officer shot at them without any provocation. According to her, the police officer had labelled them as armed robbers.

The headmaster of the GSTS, who was saddened by the incident, said Lawrence is not a thief.

According to him, the deceased stays with him on campus.

He charged the police administration to investigate the incident and punish the cop at the centre of the shooting.

"Lawrence could not under any circumstance be a thief howsoever. He just finished his Elective Maths papers this Thursday. He is a boarder who stays with me personally. The police hierarchy must get to the bottom of this heinous act and punish that constable according to the laws of Ghana,” he said.