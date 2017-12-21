Home > News > Local >

Intoxicating Liquor :  We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association


Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association

The Ghana Drunkards Association will hold a congress to educate its members on safe drinking habits and job creation in the country on December 23, 2017.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Drunkards Association has threatened to name   journalists, politicians as well as religious leaders who take alcohol before performing their duties.

President of the Association, Moses Drybone said data available to them indicates that some media practitioners in the Ashanti Region are worse culprits in taking alcohol.

He said host of radio talk shows, Disc Jockeys (DJs) drinks alcohol.

READ ALSO: Ghana Drunkards Association to hit the streets over Adonko Bitters ban

play

 

"Even journalists in the capital drink more than some of us. Both talk show hosts and disc jockey will come top if we are to rate drinkers," he said.

READ ALSO: Ghana Drunkards Association to announce official drink for Christmas

The association will on December 23, 2017, hold a congress to educate its members on safe drinking habits and job creation in the country.

The congress themed "creating jobs through responsible drinking" is also aimed at empowering manufacturing companies to produce quality alcoholic products for safe consumption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist who provides support to managers. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Northern Region: Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
3 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10...bullet
7 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections...bullet
8 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and...bullet
9 Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident...bullet
10 RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua diesbullet

Related Articles

Easter Boozing Galore Ban on Adonko Bitters finally lifted
Demo Ghana Drunkards Association to hit the streets over Adonko Bitters ban
Festive Season Ghana Drunkards Association to announce official drink for Christmas
Security Alert 8 things Ghana Police is doing to keep you safe this Christmas
In Eastern Region Meningitis kills 9, 87 cases recorded so far
Drunkards In Ghana Drunkards association of Ghana to hold crucial meeting ahead of Christmas celebration
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges
RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua dies
Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cell

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
5 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
6 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
7 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
8 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
9 Video I know people at the presidency who are...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges
El Aridi Choaki Youssef explaining a point to Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, Tourism Minister
Photo Mysterious stone with cross design discovered at Gomoa Ojobi