Intoxicating Liquor :  We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association

The Ghana Drunkards Association has threatened to name journalists, politicians as well as religious leaders who take alcohol before performing their duties.

President of the Association, Moses Drybone said data available to them indicates that some media practitioners in the Ashanti Region are worse culprits in taking alcohol.

He said host of radio talk shows, Disc Jockeys (DJs) drinks alcohol.

"Even journalists in the capital drink more than some of us. Both talk show hosts and disc jockey will come top if we are to rate drinkers," he said.

The association will on December 23, 2017, hold a congress to educate its members on safe drinking habits and job creation in the country.

The congress themed "creating jobs through responsible drinking" is also aimed at empowering manufacturing companies to produce quality alcoholic products for safe consumption.