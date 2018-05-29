Jigawa Govt distributes 36,000 tons of maize to the needy

Home > News > Local >

“The Jigawa government provided 36,000 tons of maize for distribution to the less-privileged in the state.

The Jigawa Government has distributed 36,000 tons of maize to less-privileged persons in the state to alleviate their hardship during the Muslim fasting period.

Mr Muhammad Hamza,  Special Assistant Gov. Muhammad Badaru on Community Affairs and Social Inclusion, confirmed this to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

“This is part of the state government’s efforts to assist the less-privileged in the month of Ramadan”, Hamza said.

NAN recalls that the Jigawa government, since its inception in 2015, had been providing tons of assorted grains to the needy across the state.

According to Gov. Muhammad Badaru, his administration decided not to organise any ceremony to mark the ‘Democracy Day’ due to economic hardship.

Badaru said government channeled  the money that would have been spent on the ceremony to purchase grains and distribute same to the needy.

