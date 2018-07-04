Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years of service

news

Highly-respected Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba, has retired from the Judiciary after over four decades or service.

His retirement from the Judiciary reportedly took effect from Sunday, July 1, 2018.

According to reports, a send-off party has already been held to honour him for his selfless service to the nation over the years.

Justice Atuguba has served as a Justice of the Apex court for 44 years, after formally becoming a magistrate on 3 October, 1974.

However, it was until November 30, 1995 that he was appointed a Supreme Court judge by former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Justice Atuguba worked as a private legal practitioner and served as a prosecutor and state attorney before being appointed a Supreme Court Judge.

One of the major highlights of his career was occasionally acting as the Chief Justice any time the erstwhile Georgina Theodora Woode was out of the country.

Many Ghanaians remember Justice Atuguba for his tactfulness during the historic 2012 election petition.

He was the leader of a nine-member panel of judges who upheld the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as winners of the 2012 elections.

This was after the EC’s verdict had been challenged by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the party’s then candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.