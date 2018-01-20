Home > News > Local >

Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for oral interview


Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for oral interview

The figure represents the number of successful applicants out of the more than 43,000 who sat for the aptitude test conducted on Dec. 20, 2017.

  • Published:
The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) play

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

(SundiataPost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has shortlisted 27,639 applicants for oral interview in its ongoing recruitment of 25,000 teachers for the state’s public primary schools.

The figure represents the number of successful applicants out of the more than 43,000 who sat for the aptitude test conducted on Dec. 20, 2017.

The list, pasted at the board’s headquarters in Kaduna on Saturday evening, indicated that oral interview would start on Jan. 24, at the Local Government Education Authority (LEA) offices in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Signed by the board’s Executive Chairman, Malam Nasiru Umar, the list added that successful candidates would attend the interview in their respective local governments, while applicants from other states would be interviewed at centres nearest to them.

Applicants are advised to check their names at the notice board of the Education Secretaries in the 23 local governments, as well as SUBEB headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruitment is being conducted to replace the 21,780 primary school teachers sacked for allegedly failing competency test organised by the state
government in June 2017.

The sack of the teachers over poor performance generated protest and strike by Nigeria Union of Teachers on Jan. 8.

The strike was, however, called off after 10 days when the state government announced a second chance window for the sacked teachers to reapply under SUBEB’s continues recruitment exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Akinwunmi Ambode: Governor vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation Akinwunmi Ambode Governor vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation
Muhammadu Buhari: President, others applaud OBJ at NOUN’s convocation Muhammadu Buhari President, others applaud OBJ at NOUN’s convocation
Sokoto State: Gov. Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers in Sokoto Sokoto State Gov. Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers in Sokoto
Northern Region: 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured
Vice President: Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness
Supporting Wife: Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH Supporting Wife Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH

Recommended Videos

Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beachbullet
3 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
4 Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment...bullet
5 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
6 Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Information Minister Mustapha Hamid denies owning Land...bullet
8 Odd Enough Ankaful prisoners defraud womanbullet
9 Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injuredbullet
10 Central Region Police officer dead after being hit by...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
5 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
6 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
7 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
8 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a...bullet
9 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
10 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600...bullet

Local

Missing Autopsy Report GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case
NADMO All 216 District Directors transferred
court-pic-1464852478_835x547.jpg
In Court 2 men fined for fighting over woman
Kumasi Academy Police arrest 4 over missing KUMACA guns