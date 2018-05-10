Home > News > Local >

Kano health workers join JOHESU strike


Normal services have been in public health workers facilities in Kano as healthcare workers in the state joined the nationwide strike in solidarity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Abdullahi Wase Hospital in Kano have been paralysed as a result of the JOHESU.

NAN checks around the two hospitals on Thursday, revealed that many departments have shut down in solidarity with the industrial action by JOHESU.

Many patients were stranded as the card units, the Pharmaceutical outlets and many other departments remained shut.

Some patients who spoke with NAN expressed dismay over the strike action.

Malama Uwani Hamman, one of the patients, pleaded with the striking workers to consider their plight and return to work.

Another patient at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital told NAN on condition of anoymity that she was concern over how the patients’ relatives were left to clean the toilets.

A staff of Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, who also pleaded anonymity, expressed concern over the situation.

According to him, “We knew about the strike yet we came ready to work and just as we entered the theater to set up, we were driven away by our union leaders.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to speedily address the issues and come to terms with the association.

NAN reports that the strike action embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has entered its fourth week.

