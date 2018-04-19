Home > News > Local >

KCM marks first anniversary


Ashanti Region KCM marks first anniversary with donations to Ashan Orphanage

The Founder and CEO of Ashan Orphanage, Nana Boafuor Konadu Yiadom expressed gratitude to Kumasi City Mall.

  • Published:
play A scene from the opening of KCM on Thursday, April 20, 2017
The Management of Kumasi City Mall (KCM), as part of activities marking the shopping Centre’s first anniversary, visited and made a donation of assorted provisions to the Ashan Orphanage at at Denase in the Afigya Kwabre District of Ashanti Region.

A delegation of KCM management staff, led by Mr. John Bedu Bonsu, Marketing Manager, spent hours interacting with the inmates and staff of the Children’s Home after presenting food items and provisions including rice, cooking oil, toiletries, drinks, soaps, biscuits, washing detergents, etc.

“On the occasion of our first anniversary as Ashanti Region’s biggest and only mall, we have come here to acknowledge and express our gratitude to your institution (the orphanage) for the good work you are doing for needy children in our community,” said John Bedu Bonsu as he handed over the items. 

Mr. Bedu Bonsu, (back row, in black shirt) poses with members of the KCM delegation after handing over the food items.

Although commissioned on May 10 last year (jointly by the President of the Republic and the Asantehene) the people of Kumasi had their first experience of what is now the most irresistible business destination in the entire Ashanti Region, on Thursday April 20, 2017 when the Mall first opened for trading.

“We (KCM) are only a year old but as a modern one-stop shopping centre, built to serve people from all walks of life and from different social backgrounds coming from all over the Ashanti region, KCM is committed to regularly touching base with our grassroots and to giving something back to society. That is one sure way of strengthening our communities,” Mr. Bedu Bonsu said.

The Founder and CEO of Ashan Orphanage, Nana Boafuor Konadu Yiadom expressed gratitude to Kumasi City Mall and recounted how his modest effort to support needy children some 18 years ago has now blossomed into a valuable community orphanage.

Nana Yiadom disclosed that the facility has cared for several hundreds of orphaned and penurious children among whom quite a number have successfully completed university education.  He said it has been support such as the donation made by KCM which keeps the Orphanage going and wished that other institutions and businesses emulated Kumasi City Mall’s example.

play Mr. Bedu Bonsu, (back row, in black shirt) poses with members of the KCM delegation after handing over the food items.

Located at Asokwa at Asokwa, on the confluence of Lake Road, Yaa Asantewa Road and Hudson Street in Kumasi, KCM swung into the birthday mode some two weeks with a variety of events and recreational activities including organised visits to the facility by students of basic schools, an aerobic show, a health walk and screening exercise, a Banking, Insurance and Investment fair which the mall held in partnership with I-Commerce Events & BFT.

The Food Court, named after the Asantehene’s late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II has throbbed with DJ music and brisk business since early April and KCM Management have given indication that the most exciting of activities have been saved for the actual birthday - tomorrow April 20.

“Yes! We will cut the KCM One Year Birthday Cake at the Food Court, but we will do that with interludes and spells of good musical performances, Cultural troupe performances and Kids Drama displays,” said Mr, Bedu Bonsu. 

play A scene from the opening of KCM a year ago

Throughout the month of April, KCM customers who shopped to the tune of Ghc200 in a store or combination of stores were entitled to a scratch card which offered a range of prizes including branded mugs, T-Shirts, pens and chocolate.  

