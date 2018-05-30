Home > News > Local >

Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says Anas set them up


Kennedy Agyapong said Anas used dubious means to entice and entrap the judges into accepting bribes, before later turning back to incriminate them.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has continued with his ongoing attack on Anas Aremeyaw Anas, this time calling on President Akufo-Addo to reinstate all the judges who were incriminated by the undercover journalist’s previous exposé on the judiciary.

According to him, Anas used dubious means to entice and entrap the judges into accepting bribes, before later turning back to incriminate them.

The outspoken lawmaker has been a strong critic on Anas’ methods of operation, having previously advocated for the investigative journalist to be stopped.

Earlier this week, Mr. Agyapong hit out at Anas for his tactics used in incriminating Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, insisting he does things through “wicked” and “evil” ways.

He further threatened to expose the Tiger Eye PI leader, alleging that Anas is more corrupt than people he tries to investigate.

The NPP MP has once again played down the works of Anas, with a focus on the judicial scandal that was exposed by the investigative journalist three years ago.

According to him, all the interdicted judges must be reinstated by the President because they were set up by Anas.

“I call on President Akufo-Addo to reinstate all the judges because the guy [Anas] enticed them,” Mr. Agyapong said on Adom TV.

“He used two boys, Ahmed and Rahman, to set the judges up. If you set people up, it is not investigative journalism ... and I’ll prove to the whole Ghana that the boy is so corrupt and wicked, evil from the things he has done, bringing institutions that have been built over the years, down for him to be rich.”

Anas is set to premier his latest investigative piece titled “Number 12” on June 6, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The exposé is centered on unravelling rot and corruption in Ghana football.

