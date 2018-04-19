Kennedy Agyapong fingered by Ibrah in money laundering saga?

news

Popular young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Daouda has alleged that New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong is involved in a money laundering scandal.

Ibrah was arrested by the police at his plush East Legon mansion and is reportedly set to be extradited to the United States to stand trial.

He was snitched on by a friend who he owed over $400,000 to but failed to pay.

He has threatened to expose all everyone in Ghana who he launders money for if prosecuted, mentioning the name of Kennedy Agyapong emphasizing that he has documents to prove.

Reports are that the flamboyant young man who is widely known for his niche for luxurious cars is being trailed by Interpol as well after a tip off by the friend he 'duped'.