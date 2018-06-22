Pulse.com.gh logo
Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27


Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he will premiere his own video titled "Who Watches The Watchman" on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the forecourt of Accra-based Oman FM, located at Madina in Accra.

The outspoken lawmaker who has been a strong critic of Anas and his work, insisting the Tiger Eye PI leader entraps his victims and also exonerates those who pay him off will premiere the video at 7pm.

There have been allegations, led by Kennedy Agyapong that Anas uses entrapment to get his victims implication in corruption scandals.

He reiterated his stands against the modus operandi of Anas and insisted that was why he has been motivated to expose him and the Tiger Eye PI team.

READ MORE: I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong

He promised his video will vindicate his stands on the matter and that it would be a happy moment for patrons.

According to him, once Anas has made it his business to expose other people, he also has to be exposed and that, he [Agyapong] was planning to go to Kumasi and other areas in Ghana to show "Who watches the watchman."

The vociferous MP added that Anas does not practice investigative journalism but sets people up to destroy their hard-won reputation.

READ MORE: We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas

He said viewers would be seeing an interaction between Anas and a state prosecutor. "I don’t want to lie" and described Anas as "corrupt, evil, blackmailer, and wicked."

However, Anas has strongly rejected claims that he entrapped Kwesi Nyantakyi in his 'Number 12' exposé to get him implicated.

 

