Kenyan arrested at KIA with $90k worth of drugs


A statement from NACOB indicated that the suspect, Ivy Mugure Daniel, was arrested on January 9, 2018, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) whilst undergoing arrival formalities.

A 26-year-old Kenyan woman has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) for allegedly trafficking substance suspected to be narcotics drugs into Ghana.

The suspect arrived at KIA on board Ethiopian Airline flight ET 921. When some officers asked for her check-in luggage, she became apprehensive and confronted them.

A search conducted in the luggage revealed a big parcel wrapped with a black polythene material containing an off-white powdery substance weighing 3kg.

A further test conducted by the Ghana Standards Authority on the substance proved positive to “speedball”, a mixture of cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of $90,000.00.

The suspect admitted the offence and claimed ownership of the luggage.

She, however, explained that one Benson her boyfriend in Kenya bought the air ticket for her and gave her the travelling bag to pack her things and meet him in Ghana with the bag.

She has subsequently been arraigned before court and placed in prison custody pending trial.

