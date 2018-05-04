Home > News > Local >

Kwara LG boss lauds media for promoting unity


Mr Muyiwa Oladipo

(City People Magazine)
The Chairman, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has lauded media practitioners for promoting unity and socio-economic development of the country.

Oladipo gave the commendation in a goodwill message concerning the 2018 World Press Freedom Day and a copy made available to newsmen in Omu-Aran on Friday.
The council boss said that the role of the print, electronic and social media in educating and informing the larger public on governments’ developmental activities could not be over-emphasised.
Oladipo, who described Nigerian media practitioners as versatile, dedicated and resourceful, said their roles remained critical toward ensuring the desired development at the grassroots.
He said that media practitioners deserved recognition for their contributions to the nation’s growth, progress and development.
According to him, in recognition of these laudable contributions, media practitioners should accordingly be insured, properly remunerated and their welfare improved to boost their morale.
“In spite of the hazard associated with their job, they have continued to brush aside many untold consequences in contributing their quota to the development of their father land,’’ he said.

Oladipo urged the Federal Government, the state and national assemblies to enact relevant media-related laws and policies toward ensuring adequate remuneration and protection of practitioners in the sector.
He advised media practitioners to imbibe objectivity in their reports and shun acts capable of heating up the polity.
“We remain partners in progress and my administration has never regretted a bit of this important synergy with the media aimed at impacting on the economic wellbeing of our people, ‘’ he said.
Oladipo said that his administration was collaborating with relevant stakeholders to promote agriculture as a tool to achieve the desired socio-economic emancipation for people in the local government area. (NAN)

