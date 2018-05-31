Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapong

news

The wife of the late NPP Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, John Boakye Danquah-Adu has responded subtly to accusations by NPP firebrand Kennedy Agyapong that she has an amorous relationship with Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Ivy Heward Mills said on her Facebook timeline that parents must endeavor to train their children right in order to prevent them from bullying other when they are older.

“The way we raise our sons and daughters is vital. If we teach our children values like “respect for self and others,” if we build their self-esteem and mold their characters into children who will become men and women of dignity and integrity, we would have raised a polite society in which some of the traits we observe in people of authority today would be absent.”

“Unfortunately, we live in a society where brutal uncontrollable losers with low self-esteem who yearn for attention, kick and rub their feet in the air like sixteen-year-old tantrum-throwers who inevitably become certified world class bullies as adults. This sort of adults potentially ends up in our homes as spouses, in our workplaces as “leaders” or followers, in public places we visit, etc.”

“We find that we are surrounded by bullies; cowards with little or no self-esteem who resort to abuse and the denigration of others to fuel their egos as they engage in their daily battles to desperately seek relevance in an overt never-ending “fight for power to shield their inadequacies by any means necessary” sort of facade; sometimes to deflect attention from facts they find abrasive. Woe betides us if these bullies have some money or influence!” she added.

Her statement showed that she will not take part in any form of exchanges with the MP for Assin Central who has been making a lot of allegations against Anas since he started advertising his newest investigative piece.

“When you encounter such bullies, especially when their pathetic selves decide to prey on you or use you as a weapon to fight lost causes, do not validate their existence or dignify them with any direct exchanges.”