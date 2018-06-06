Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12

news

Huge crowd of ecstatic patrons have thronged the Accra International Conference Centre to watch the much anticipated video titled Number 12 by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

People from all walks of life holding free tickets formed long winding queue at the forecourt of the venue, looking excited and privileged to watch the premiering of the film.

READ MORE: Majority Leader must be ‘mad’ to support Anas – Ken Agyapong

About 12,000 Ghanaians are expected to watch the much-talked-about investigative piece.

According to the project manager of the latest expose’, Latif Abubakr, the Tiger Eye PI team is ready for the overwhelming number of Ghanaians who are eager to attend the various shows.

READ ALSO: Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé

Roads leading to the venue was built with a snail pace vehicular movement as many curious patrons trooped to the place to the show video detailing corruption in the country.