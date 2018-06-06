Home > News > Local >

Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12


Photos Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12

About 12,000 Ghanaians are expected to watch the much-talked-about investigative piece.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Huge crowd of ecstatic patrons have thronged the Accra International Conference Centre to watch the much anticipated video titled Number 12 by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

People from all walks of life holding free tickets formed long winding queue at the forecourt of the venue, looking excited and privileged to watch the premiering of the film.

READ MORE: Majority Leader must be ‘mad’ to support Anas – Ken Agyapong

play

 

About 12,000 Ghanaians are expected to watch the much-talked-about investigative piece.

According to the project manager of the latest expose’, Latif Abubakr, the Tiger Eye PI team is ready for the overwhelming number of Ghanaians who are eager to attend the various shows.

READ ALSO: Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé

play

 

Roads leading to the venue was built with a snail pace vehicular movement as many curious patrons trooped to the place to the show video detailing corruption in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako #Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Protest: Small scale miners threaten to hold 'Ku me preko' demonstration against ban Protest Small scale miners threaten to hold 'Ku me preko' demonstration against ban
Homosexuality In Ghana: Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights Homosexuality In Ghana Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights
National Identification: NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued
#Number12: All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative film #Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative film
Examination Malpractice: Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates Examination Malpractice Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates

Recommended Videos

Local News: Ignore bomb blast scares at “Number 12” exposé premiering venues Local News Ignore bomb blast scares at “Number 12” exposé premiering venues
Anas Expose 12: John Mahama shocked after watching Anas video Anas Expose 12 John Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Local News: US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety Local News US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
2 Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safetybullet
3 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
4 Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahamabullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 #Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative filmbullet
7 Lynched Soldier Major Mahama’s family thank Akufo-Addo a...bullet
8 June 3 Disaster Ghana remembers June 3 nightmarebullet
9 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of...bullet
10 Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum...bullet

Related Articles

#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Homosexuality In Ghana Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights
#Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative film
Tragedy Newmont Ghana welcomes investigative report on its mining site accident
Fare Hike Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU
Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé
Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama
#12 Premiering Ignore bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye
Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP
Disaster Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

President receives briefings from Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies
Buhari President receives briefings from Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies
Govt. distribute N1.3bn to market fire victims
In Kano Govt. distribute N1.3bn to market fire victims
Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack in Niger
In Niger Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack
Alwyn Pretorius, Senior Vice President, Africa Operations of the Newmont Mining Corporation.
Tragedy Newmont Ghana welcomes investigative report on its mining site accident