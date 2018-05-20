Home > News > Local >

Mahama declares he is running for president


Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

Mr Mahama said he has listened to calls from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters for him to lead the party again into the 2020 election, saying he will not disappoint them.

  • Published:
play John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama announced on Saturday that he was running for president of Ghana.

The 59-year-old former Bole lawmaker said he has listened to calls from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters for him to lead the party again into the 2020 election, saying he will not disappoint them.

READ MORE: Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected,” he wrote on Facebook. “I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

He is expected to speak to camera at the NDC’s last unity walk in the Volta Region to announce his bid for the presidency.

The former president is expected to easily see off competition for the NDC flagbeareship position when he comes up against Joshua Alabi, Spio Garbrah and veteran legislator Alban Bagbin.

Mr Mahama lost the 2016 polls to candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, making him the first sitting president in Ghana to lose a second term bid.

The ex-president, who has been leading a series of unity walk organized by the party in 9 regions so far, also congratulated the rank and file and executives of the NDC for their commitment and work rate in the reorganization process.

He urged them to keep up with the momentum generated from the unity walk.

READ MORE: In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts,” he said, adding: “The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections.”

“We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Motor Accident: Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured
Sanitation: Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries Sanitation Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries
Sexual Orientation: Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality Sexual Orientation Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality
Accident: One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident
Buhari: U.S. relations excite President Buhari U.S. relations excite President
US: We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year

Recommended Videos

Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road



Top Articles

1 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
2 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on...bullet
3 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
4 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
5 Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants...bullet
6 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
7 Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo...bullet
8 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
9 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be...bullet
10 In Tumu One dead as police clash with localsbullet

Related Articles

Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifies
Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthur
Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family
Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Confidence NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi
Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents
Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives
Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"
Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia
False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail
In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail
Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya
National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle