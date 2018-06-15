Mahama greets Muslims

news

Former President John Mahama has extended his well wishes to Ghanaian Muslims as they celebrated Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr commemorates the completion of 30 days of fasting by Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

In a Facebook post, Mahama wrote "Hearty congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters for successfully completing the rigorous, purifying fast and prayer period of the holy month of Ramadan.

READ MORE: Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak

For each and every one of us, Ramadan serves as a reminder of the need to reorient ourselves and imbibe the values of godliness, sacrifice, compassion and self-restraint.

Beyond today’s celebration, let’s commit to be guided by these values in our relationships.

I am confident that the ever merciful Allah has accepted our humble prayers, and our dear nation and all of its people will prosper.

Eid Mubarak!"