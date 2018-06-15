Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Mahama greets Muslims


Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslims

Eid al-Fitr commemorates the completion of 30 days of fasting by Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

  • Published:
Mahama greets Muslims play

Mahama greets Muslims
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama has extended his well wishes to Ghanaian Muslims as they celebrated Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr commemorates the completion of 30 days of fasting by Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

In a Facebook post, Mahama wrote "Hearty congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters for successfully completing the rigorous, purifying fast and prayer period of the holy month of Ramadan.

READ MORE: Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak

For each and every one of us, Ramadan serves as a reminder of the need to reorient ourselves and imbibe the values of godliness, sacrifice, compassion and self-restraint.

Mahama greets Muslims play

Mahama greets Muslims

 

Beyond today’s celebration, let’s commit to be guided by these values in our relationships.

I am confident that the ever merciful Allah has accepted our humble prayers, and our dear nation and all of its people will prosper.

Eid Mubarak!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ramadan Festival: Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak
#Number12: We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas
#Numer12: Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself #Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself
Anas Aremeyaw Anas: I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist
No Bed Syndrome: Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m No Bed Syndrome Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m
Power Theft: Two churches charged with illegal connection of power Power Theft Two churches charged with illegal connection of power

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako Anas Expose #12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako
Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur



Top Articles

1 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
2 Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghanabullet
3 Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to...bullet
4 The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they...bullet
5 Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattressesbullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Power Theft Two churches charged with illegal connection of...bullet
8 #Number12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baakobullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 #Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate...bullet

Related Articles

Power Theft Two churches charged with illegal connection of power
Healthcare Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson
Paperless System Demand for papers at ports amount to corruption - Bawumia
Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to court
In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year
Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghana
#Number12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako
#Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi
Road Accidents Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover
Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives
Healthcare Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson
Paperless System Demand for papers at ports amount to corruption - Bawumia
File Photo
In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year
Road Accidents Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover