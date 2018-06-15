Mahama greets Muslims

Eid al-Fitr commemorates the completion of 30 days of fasting by Muslims in the month of Ramadan.
In a Facebook post, Mahama wrote "Hearty congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters for successfully completing the rigorous, purifying fast and prayer period of the holy month of Ramadan.
For each and every one of us, Ramadan serves as a reminder of the need to reorient ourselves and imbibe the values of godliness, sacrifice, compassion and self-restraint.
I am confident that the ever merciful Allah has accepted our humble prayers, and our dear nation and all of its people will prosper.
Eid Mubarak!"