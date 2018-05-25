Home > News > Local >

Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman


Mob Justice Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman

The Accra High Court judge hearing the case, Mrs Justice Mariana Owusu, specifically ordered Vodafone to produce records of telephone calls made by William Baah on May 29 and 30, 2017.

  • Published:
play Major Maxwell Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The judge hearing the murder case of Major Maxwell Mahama has ordered for the call records of one of the accused.

The Accra High Court judge, Mrs Justice Mariana Owusu, specifically ordered Vodafone to produce records of telephone calls made by William Baah on May 29 and 30, 2017.

Mr Baah is the assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, now called New Obuasi.

READ MORE: Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel

The order was directed at the Head of Disclosure Department of Vodafone, graphic.com.gh reports.

The court said the order was to help Baah put up an effective defence.

It followed an application by Baah’s lawyer, Mr George Bernard Shaw.

Mr Baah is alleged to have incited the murder of Major Mahama Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in May 2017.

He went into hiding but later turned himself in to the Diaso police.

READ MORE: Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies

Mahama who was with the 5th Infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces and the detachment commander of troops on operational duties in the area was cruelly murdered by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi who suspected him to be an armed robber.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti region: Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man In Ashanti region Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man
Anas Exposé: Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video
Sexual Orientation: “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP Sexual Orientation “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP
In Volta Region: Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody In Volta Region Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody
Emeka Etiaba: Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia Emeka Etiaba Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia
Mob Justice: Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
2 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
3 Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counselbullet
4 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana...bullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
7 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation...bullet
8 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in...bullet
9 In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rentbullet
10 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for...bullet

Related Articles

Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel
Mob Justice Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies
CSPS Conference Centre for Social Policy Studies holds 2nd conference on social policy financing in 21st century
Unclaimed Bodies Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies
Mob Justice Court selects 7-member jury for trial of Major Mahama 'killers'
Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
Photos Ho Airport ready for operations
Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity
Court 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty
TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

In Ashanti Region Angry residents attack Suame Police Station
Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted