Home > News > Local >

Major Mahama's killers plead not guilty in court


Justice Major Mahama's killers plead not guilty in court

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maj Mahama killers play

Maj Mahama killers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The fourteen persons which includes the assembly man for Denkyira Obuasi had the full compliment of their legal team available in court. The issue of legal representation for some of them led to two adjournments of the case.

The judge Justice Miriama Owusu also set 12th April as the date for the setting up of the jury.

Major Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry was lynched while he was on his early morning jogging Monday, May 29, 2017.

READ ALSO: Lawyer abandons Major Mahama 'killers' in court

In a video shot of the incident and circulated on social media, the officer was seen surrendering his weapon before the mob carried out their dastardly act. The mob later claimed they mistook him for an armed robber because he carried a weapon.

Major Mahama play

Major Mahama

 

The fallen officer, whom many have described as decent and gentle, died on Monday, May 29, after he was beaten, stoned and burnt by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Police arrest truck loaded with 7,120 slabs of ganja Crime Police arrest truck loaded with 7,120 slabs of ganja
Ignorance: Prophet advices women not to marry a poor man Ignorance Prophet advices women not to marry a poor man
Political Crisis: It's apparent Nana Addo is backing Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah Political Crisis It's apparent Nana Addo is backing Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah
Sanitation Forum: Provision of waste bins, enforcing sanitation laws will solve Ghana’s waste challenge – Zoomlion boss Sanitation Forum Provision of waste bins, enforcing sanitation laws will solve Ghana’s waste challenge – Zoomlion boss
Sad: 2 children drown in a well at Nsawam Sad 2 children drown in a well at Nsawam
Freedom: Rape suspect freed as victim confessed of enjoying sex Freedom Rape suspect freed as victim confessed of enjoying sex

Recommended Videos

Local News: Ghanaians To Get A National ID In April - Bawumia Local News Ghanaians To Get A National ID In April - Bawumia
Business News: BoG Takes Over Unibank Business News BoG Takes Over Unibank
Local News: 1st Dep. Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu builds HQ for Bekwai Police Local News 1st Dep. Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu builds HQ for Bekwai Police



Top Articles

1 Montie 3 Remission Supreme Court adjourns petition on Montie 3 casebullet
2 Violence Journalists accused in renewed clashes at Ahwiaabullet
3 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
4 Violence One dead in fresh clashes at Kwabre East Districtbullet
5 Tragedy 12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Berekubullet
6 Murder Man kills friend's wife in an argument over a cocoa farmbullet
7 Freedom Rape suspect freed as victim confessed of enjoying sexbullet
8 Billy Agbozo Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singaporebullet
9 Finally Ghanaians to get a National ID in April - Bawumiabullet
10 Sad 2 children drown in a well at Nsawambullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

In Sawla Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbers
Hanging
In Central Region Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku
Afrobarometer Report 83% of Ghanaians believe the rich are ‘above the law’, says report
Illegal Mining 14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom