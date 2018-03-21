Major Mahama's killers plead not guilty in court

news

The fourteen persons which includes the assembly man for Denkyira Obuasi had the full compliment of their legal team available in court. The issue of legal representation for some of them led to two adjournments of the case.

The judge Justice Miriama Owusu also set 12th April as the date for the setting up of the jury.

Major Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry was lynched while he was on his early morning jogging Monday, May 29, 2017.

In a video shot of the incident and circulated on social media, the officer was seen surrendering his weapon before the mob carried out their dastardly act. The mob later claimed they mistook him for an armed robber because he carried a weapon.

The fallen officer, whom many have described as decent and gentle, died on Monday, May 29, after he was beaten, stoned and burnt by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.