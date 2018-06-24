Man, 32, kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide

news

A 32-year-old man, Stephen Dotse also known as Kwaku Ayigbe has gunned down his ex-wife identified as Rosemond Amankwa and his one and half year-old son at Akrofufu in the Atewa District of the Eastern Region.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Stephen Dotse after committing the heinous crime, committed suicide by shooting himself to death.

The body of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that, the late couple broke up some few months ago after protracted misunderstanding.

The late Rosemond went ahead to date another man in the same community, a decision which angered Dotse.

According to a resident in the community, the jilted Dotse went to the house of the new lover with a single barrel gun and shot Rosemond and his son. After committing the act, he shot himself in the neck.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the Kwarbeng District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Yamoah said investigations have begun adding that, the Single barrel gun used to commit the act has been retrieved as exhibit.