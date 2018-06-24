Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Man, 32, kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide


Horror Man kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide

Stephen Dotse after committing the heinous crime, committed suicide by shooting himself to death.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 32-year-old man, Stephen Dotse also known as Kwaku Ayigbe has gunned down his ex-wife identified as Rosemond Amankwa and his one and half year-old son at Akrofufu in the Atewa District of the Eastern Region.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Stephen Dotse after committing the heinous crime, committed suicide by shooting himself to death.

The body of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that, the late couple broke up some few months ago after protracted misunderstanding.

The late Rosemond went ahead to date another man in the same community, a decision which angered Dotse.

According to a resident in the community, the jilted Dotse went to the house of the new lover with a single barrel gun and shot Rosemond and his son. After committing the act, he shot himself in the neck.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the Kwarbeng District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Yamoah said investigations have begun adding that, the Single barrel gun used to commit the act has been retrieved as exhibit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fight: Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors Fight Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors
Photo: Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rape Photo Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rape
Issues: Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to apologise for libel Issues Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to apologise for libel
Identity Card: Akufo-Addo backs use of birth cert, passport for Ghana Card registration Identity Card Akufo-Addo backs use of birth cert, passport for Ghana Card registration
Crime: Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rape Crime Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rape
FIFA Meeting: Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Share household chores with your husbands - Gender Minister Otiko Djaba Share household chores with your husbands - Gender Minister
Name and Shame: Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27
Local News: Church elder dies after 'chopping' church member in guest house Local News Church elder dies after 'chopping' church member in guest house



Top Articles

1 Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoffbullet
2 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation listbullet
3 Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday todaybullet
4 FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved...bullet
5 Video Bishop Obinim’s congregant who carried cement tells...bullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Crime Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rapebullet
8 Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions on...bullet
9 HIV/AIDS Treatment AIDS Commission dares herbalists to...bullet
10 Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Gender Equality Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands
Free Press GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court
Gang-rape Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison
Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment