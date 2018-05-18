Home > News > Local >

Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail


In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the crime at a complex located on Bambee Street in Itoga area of Badagry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail play

Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail

(Newtelegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 A 27-year-old unemployed man, Damilare Adeyanju, who stole four cartons of canned Origin soft drinks valued at N9,500, was on Friday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos State.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is charged with stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the crime at a complex located on Bambee Street in Itoga area of Badagry.

He said the items belonged to the complainant, Mrs Tolani Adenugba.

“The back door of the shop was open; so, he sneaked in and carried the packs of drinks, but was caught while trying to board a bike,” Ikem said.

He said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Adeyanju, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused a bail of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 28 for further hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

US: We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
In Tumu: One dead as police clash with locals In Tumu One dead as police clash with locals
Illegal Migrants: IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya Illegal Migrants IOM says over 60k Ghanaians are still trapped in Libya
National Youth Authority: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Flood Prevention: AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures on waterways
Crime: 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle

Recommended Videos

Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road
Local News: Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale Local News Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedbullet
4 Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks -...bullet
5 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal' structures...bullet
6 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
9 Illegal Migrants Over 450 Ghanaians rescued from Libyabullet
10 Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

LPG Association strike
LPG Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday
Ghanaians Immigrants
Performance Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US
Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace