Man arrested for murdering 18-year-old boy

The Odumase Krobo Circuit Court in the Eastern region presided over by Justice Fred Gbedey has remanded a Sachet Water Operator, Ayensu Nelson Kwabena, alias Anuma, for allegedly killing an 18-year-old identified as Wetsi David at Anum-Asikuma in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern region.

The deceased was hacked in the head after a struggle with his assailant.

The deceased went missing on Sunday but was subsequently found dead in a bush with a deep cutlass wound on the forehead and bruises on the body.

The body was found after a group of Okada riders mobilized to mount a search for Wetsi.

The accused person was mentioned by a witness who saw him with the deceased person shortly before the incident.

He was arrested and handed over to the Anum Police on Monday. It is, however, not known why the Wetsi was murdered.

The case has been adjourned to April 6, 2018.

credit: adomonline