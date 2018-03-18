Man arrested for murdering 18-year-old boy

The deceased went missing on Sunday but was subsequently found dead in a bush with a deep cutlass wound on the forehead and bruises on the body.
The deceased was hacked in the head after a struggle with his assailant.
The deceased went missing on Sunday but was subsequently found dead in a bush with a deep cutlass wound on the forehead and bruises on the body.
The body was found after a group of Okada riders mobilized to mount a search for Wetsi.
The accused person was mentioned by a witness who saw him with the deceased person shortly before the incident.
He was arrested and handed over to the Anum Police on Monday. It is, however, not known why the Wetsi was murdered.
The case has been adjourned to April 6, 2018.
credit: adomonline