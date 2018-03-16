Man arrested for producing fake drinks in Ejisu

news

The Police in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region have in their grips a 48-year old man for producing fake drinks.

The suspect is alleged to have been doing the production in both foreign and local drinks for the past 10 years.

Commissioner of Police Mr Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional police Commander said following a complaint by the International Federation of Spirit Producers (IFSP) that some unauthorized persons were producing fake alcoholic beverages using the labels of its members, so the police set out an intelligence mechanism into the reports.

The suspect, Yaw Nambu Dosu was arrested after a tipoff to the police.

COP Ken Yeboah said the police retrieved quantities of counterfeit alcoholic beverages branded in labels of Black Label Whisky, Red Label Whisky, Bacardi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps, Smirnoff, Jack Daniels, Lord Kingsley labels among others.

He said forty eight boxes of local and foreign drinks, produced by the suspect with counterfeited trademarks were retrieved after a search in the factory.

The police added that Dosu had in July 2007 applied to the Food and Drugs Authority to obtain license to enable him produce alcoholic beverages but he was denied.

He said the suspect however, went ahead into the production of both local and foreign alcoholic beverages without license from the FDA.