Man arrested for putting son’s hand in fire over GH¢2

A father has found himself in trouble with the Police after he burnt the hand of his nine-year-old son for allegedly stealing GH¢2.

The man, identified as Yaw Gede, decided to dip the hand on his son into fire as punishment, having suspected him of taking his money.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the sad incident occurred at Akyem Akroso in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Oda Police has since picked up Mr. Gede for abusing his son in that manner and causing injuries to his hand due to the burns.

Child abuse is a serious crime in Ghana, with the laws frowning on any sort of violence against children.

It remains to be seen, though, which punishment Mr. Gede will be given following his thoughtless action against his son.