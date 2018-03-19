Man kills friend's wife in an argument over a cocoa farm

news

The police in Nkrankwanta in the Western Region have in their grips a man for allegedly shooting his friend's wife over arguments regarding a cocoa farm.

The suspect, Anabila Alepooko, shot Fati Alhassan at Paulkrom, a farming community in the Western Region.

The deceased, named Fati Alhassan was 35 years old.

The incident, according to the police, was reported to them on Wednesday, 14th March, 2018, by some residents of at about 11:30am.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the police have visited the crime scene, retrieved the body which was lying in a pool of blood, and has since deposited it at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong disclosed that the suspect admitted to the killing, explaining that the deceased had been challenging her over the ownership of the cocoa farm which was a subject of disagreement between him and the deceased’s husband, one Kofi Alhassan.