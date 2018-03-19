Home > News > Local >

Man kills friend's wife in an argument over a cocoa farm


Murder Man kills friend's wife in an argument over a cocoa farm

The suspect, Anabila Alepooko, shot Fati Alhassan at Paulkrom, a farming community in the Western Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Murder play

Murder
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Nkrankwanta in the Western Region have in their grips a man for allegedly shooting his friend's wife over arguments regarding a cocoa farm.

The suspect, Anabila Alepooko, shot Fati Alhassan at Paulkrom, a farming community in the Western Region.

The deceased, named Fati Alhassan was 35 years old.

READ ALSO: Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth

The incident, according to the police, was reported to them on Wednesday, 14th March, 2018, by some residents of at about 11:30am.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the police have visited the crime scene, retrieved the body which was lying in a pool of blood, and has since deposited it at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong disclosed that the suspect admitted to the killing, explaining that the deceased had been challenging her over the ownership of the cocoa farm which was a subject of disagreement between him and the deceased’s husband, one Kofi Alhassan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Violence: One dead in fresh clashes at Kwabre East District Violence One dead in fresh clashes at Kwabre East District
Illegal Mining: 14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom Illegal Mining 14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom
Tragedy: 12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Bereku Tragedy 12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Bereku
Bloodshed: 5 injured in chieftaincy clash at Goi Bloodshed 5 injured in chieftaincy clash at Goi
Security Concerns: Govt to recruit 4,000 new Police, deploy 8,700 CCTV cameras across the country Security Concerns Govt to recruit 4,000 new Police, deploy 8,700 CCTV cameras across the country
Crime: Police arrest suspected ringleader of Ejura police station attack Crime Police arrest suspected ringleader of Ejura police station attack

Recommended Videos

Local News: 1st Dep. Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu builds HQ for Bekwai Police Local News 1st Dep. Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu builds HQ for Bekwai Police
Local News: Man Arrested For Attempting Suicide Because He Was Denied Sex Local News Man Arrested For Attempting Suicide Because He Was Denied Sex
Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim



Top Articles

1 Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Fulani herdsmen menace: Gov't to create cattle...bullet
2 Migration Stop coming to Europe to beg in supermarkets- EU to Ghanaian...bullet
3 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
4 Tragedy 12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Berekubullet
5 Photo Petrol Station robbers jailed 47 yearsbullet
6 Billy Agbozo Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singaporebullet
7 Okyehene roars over court injunction against inauguration...bullet
8 Crime Police arrest suspected ringleader of Ejura police...bullet
9 Video Policemen assault 'trotro' driver for wrong parkingbullet
10 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

Zabzugu Over 2,000 displaced following rainstorm in Northern region
Man arrested for murdering 18-year-old boy
Crime Police in Ejura reportedly flee from mob attack
Affordable Housing Why 1,500 Saglemi housing units have not been occupied?