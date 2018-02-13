Home > News > Local >

Martin Amidu memes at his vetting - Special Prosecutor


Citizen Vigilante 6 times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect meme for the Internet

Martin Amidu has all the Internet memes everyone needs for their posts now.

  • Published:
Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme
Martin Amidu’s vetting as the Special Prosecutor was always going to be interesting.

From his talks about Rawlings, warning people hiding public funds abroad to the fact that he can’t live with criminals, the vetting process which was broadcast live on television had lots of moments.

The internet didn’t miss out too.

Martin Amidu’s demeanor and body language had a lot of perfect memes the internet can’t handle.

Here are all the times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect meme for the internet.

1. When someone says something foolish but you give them the time to explain themeselves.

Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme

 

2. When you go to your father to ask for something but he hits you with the "At your age, I was ..."

Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme

 

3. "We won't agree"

Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme

 

4. This meme is not about Amidu.

When you're having fun at a show and remember that assignment is due tomorrow.

Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme

 

5. When she asks you about your reason for liking that girl's post on Instagram.

Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme

 

6. Readers, this is for you. Hit us with the caption.

Martin Amidu meme play

Martin Amidu meme
