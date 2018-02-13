24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Martin Amidu’s vetting as the Special Prosecutor was always going to be interesting.

From his talks about Rawlings, warning people hiding public funds abroad to the fact that he can’t live with criminals, the vetting process which was broadcast live on television had lots of moments.

The internet didn’t miss out too.

Martin Amidu’s demeanor and body language had a lot of perfect memes the internet can’t handle.

Here are all the times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect meme for the internet.

1. When someone says something foolish but you give them the time to explain themeselves.

2. When you go to your father to ask for something but he hits you with the "At your age, I was ..."

3. "We won't agree"

4. This meme is not about Amidu.

When you're having fun at a show and remember that assignment is due tomorrow.

5. When she asks you about your reason for liking that girl's post on Instagram.

6. Readers, this is for you. Hit us with the caption.