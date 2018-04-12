Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabre

Home > News > Local >

The General Manager of transport company VIP Jeoun and ace Ghanaian broadcaster Adakabre Frempong Manso explained that men who marry only one woman realize their “folly” when they run into challenges.

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Adakabre Frempong Manso has said that men must marry 2 wives so they are insured in life.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the General Manager of transport company VIP Jeoun explained that men who marry only one woman realize their “folly” when they run into challenges.

Using himself as an example, he said he was married to 2 women with one living in Ghana and the other in the United Kingdom (UK).

“I have a wife who lives in the UK and I have a wife who lives in Ghana. Marrying two wives is a good idea. In 1987 I married in the UK and just about 6 years ago, I married another one. I was motivated by the need to also play a very key role in several children’s life. I live in Ghana and you don’t have anybody around you, and so if you have a great woman who will make your stay in Ghana very comfortable it’s good.”

He further stressed: “You go and check in the Bible in a given period how many women will be looking for a single man to marry them, and you sit there and let just your wife take advantage of you. It is only when you have a difficulty that you will realize that it is probably being folly that you rely on just her. Go check all the older persons who made it in life and they will tell you their story.”

When asked if he thought it was a bad idea marrying one wife, he answered: “Not necessarily, but you need to be insured.”

