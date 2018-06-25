news

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwesi Osei has said the authority is willing to conduct a mental assessment of Daniel Asiedu who is the prime suspect in the murder of the late J.B Danquah-Adu.

According to him, though there are no apparent signs of mental illness, they can still examine his mental state.

Daniel Asiedu has threatened to name people who he alleges contracted him to murder the late MP.

The accused who voluntarily made the confession at the district court said he was contracted by some personalities within the New Patriotic Party NPP to kill the former MP for the Abuakwa North constituency.

According to him, the said person after his arrest urged him to accuse certain persons within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of contracting him.

READ MORE: Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy report

Daniel Asiedu added that the said NPP officials later promised to release him when they win power in the 2016 general elections but have failed to fulfill their promise.

His allegations sparked public debate where some Ghanaians speculated that he is suffering from mental illness based on his contradictory utterances at the court.

Dr Akwasi Osei in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said Daniel Asiedu would be examined mentally by his outfit should the court demand for it.

READ ALSO: Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report

"So far I don’t see any evidence of mental illness. However, he can be brought to us for a full assessment. We will examine him, but from afar now, he doesn’t look like somebody with mental illness. If the court in their way of seeing things think there is something wrong with him, they can bring him and we will assess him," he added.