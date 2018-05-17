Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamale

news

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service are currently on admission at a hospital after some military men stormed their duty post to attack them in Tamale.

Some had to flee from their post in order to escape the bloody attack.

Reports indicate that the attack started after a soldier was arrested by the Police for assaulting his wife.

The soldiers therefore stormed the police station to free their colleague, beating any policeman they found present.

The soldiers after freeing their colleague are reported to have assaulted Police Personnel they came across in the Metropolis deployed to various duty posts.

In all, eight personnel are reportedly injured in the process whiles other police personnel have also left their posts and are currently hiding in various offices.