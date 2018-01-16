Home > News > Local >

Millennium Excellence refuses to release bank details


100K Saga Millennium Excellence Foundation refuses to release bank details to Parliamentary Committee

The Millennium Excellence Foundation have been accused of selling seats to expatriates during the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards held last December.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation has declined to provide bank details to the Parliamentary Committee probing the alleged cash-for-seats saga.

The Foundation, who were the organisers of the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards last December, have been accused of selling seats to expatriates during the event.

Some attendees were reported to have paid between $25,000 and $100,000 in order to be able to sit beside President Akufo-Addo, who was a special guest at the event.

Officials of the Foundation have subsequently been invited to appear before a parliamentary ad-hoc committee probing the alleged scandal.

On Monday, a member of the Committee and MP for Bolga East, Dominic Ayine requested that the Foundation provides bank details of their transactions and monies they received from the Trade Ministry.

According to the MP, “we need to have evidence of monies received... we are entitled to know where the money went”.

However, Counsel for the Foundation Charles Zwennes declined to provide the bank details, insisting such a request is not supported by the terms of reference set out by Parliament.

"I don't think this is relevant and we are not prepared to do so,” he said, explaining that that the Foundation has confidentiality agreements with several charities and organisations and therefore cannot disclose such details.

According to him, there is no “relevance of the internal accounts of the Foundation to this particular inquiry", hence they can’t supply the committee with the Foundation’s bank details and transactions.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Foundation, James Victor Gbeho, who also appeared before the Parliamentary probe committee on Monday said no expatriate business was made to pay to sit close to the President.

According to him, “the Millennium Excellence Foundation did not coerce or levy any persons or institutions to come out with sums of money that will enable them to sit next to the Head of State”.

He insisted that “the Foundation found voluntary sponsors to support the first class event that was held”.

