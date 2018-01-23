Home > News > Local >

Minister inaugurates 33-man NYCN committee


Minister inaugurates 33-man NYCN committee

Dalung, who inauguratwd the committee in Abuja, said the committee should come up with modalities and action plan that would target the realisation of a successful elective congress within six months.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, has inaugurated a 33-man National Transition Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria ( NYCN).

Dalung, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, said the committee should come up with modalities and action plan that would target the realisation of a successful elective congress within six months.

Dalung charged the committee to find lasting solutions to the crisis bedevilling the council, urging them to use the opportunity to harvest new executives with wealth of experience.

“You will agree with me that the NYCN leadership crisis was an ill wind that blows nobody any good. We are all losers and victims of the Council’s power tussle.

“The Nigerian youths has lost so much as crisis deprived them of quality representation nationally and internationally.”

The Minister noted that committee members would be culminated in an elective congress which would usher in a new leadership for the Youth Council, adding that the committee was a true reflection of interest groups , zones and was gender sensitive.

The Minister, however, warned all the members of the council against cresting the NYCN logo on their vehicles,  stressing that anyone found guilty of this would be sanctioned.

He also directed youths above 35 years should only serve at the National Advisory Council level of the NYCN, stressing that henceforth, the council’s leadership will be within the age range of 33 to 35 years.

He  called on youths to work hard with the interest of the nation at heart, while advising them to not let themselves be deceived by over ambitious politicians who do not mean well for the country.

Earlier, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the NYCN Mr Dickson Akoh, appealed to members seeking elective positions, who have been barred constitutionally from contesting due to the age limit enshrined in the constitution, to comply so as to enable the council move forward.

He also charged the newly inaugurated committee members to be committed in delivering on the mandate given to them, and hoped to  inaugurate a substantive executive members of the council in the shortest period.

