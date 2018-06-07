news

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has asked petty traders in the Kumasi metropolis who were complaining of the economic hardship to quit and sell cocaine if they are unable to bare with the situation.

According to him, traders are using economic hardship as an excuse to sell at unauthorised places in the metropolis.

Speaking at the 'Keep Kumasi Clean and Green Campaign', the Minister said "When we start enforcing the laws, people will be complaining of hardship. If there is hardship, then I will ask that you stop the business and go and sell cocaine for a living."

He stated that the refusal of some petty traders to vacate from pavements and footbridges will face the law.

"The indiscipline is too much. I want to use this opportunity to caution traders who are defying orders to vacate from the pavements around the Suame roundabout. We have previously told them to relocate in a peaceful manner, but if they refuse to relocate, we will eject them forcefully.

"Those traders who are also selling on the footbridge at the CBD must also vacate because the footbridge is not a place for trading activities. We are not interested in collapsing anybody’s business. When we eject them, they will start saying they voted for us to come into power. We have been voted to bring development and not to encourage lawlessness and indiscipline," he said.