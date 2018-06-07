Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Go and sell cocaine if economy is hard - Minister tells traders


Cocaine Business Go and sell cocaine if economy is hard - Minister tells traders

According to the Minister, traders who are using economic hardship as an excuse to sell at unauthorised places must rethink their decision.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah play

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has asked petty traders in the Kumasi metropolis who were complaining of the economic hardship to quit and sell cocaine if they are unable to bare with the situation.

According to him, traders are using economic hardship as an excuse to sell at unauthorised places in the metropolis.

Speaking at the 'Keep Kumasi Clean and Green Campaign', the Minister said "When we start enforcing the laws, people will be complaining of hardship. If there is hardship, then I will ask that you stop the business and go and sell cocaine for a living."

READ MORE: Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic mining equipment finally released

He stated that the refusal of some petty traders to vacate from pavements and footbridges will face the law.

"The indiscipline is too much. I want to use this opportunity to caution traders who are defying orders to vacate from the pavements around the Suame roundabout. We have previously told them to relocate in a peaceful manner, but if they refuse to relocate, we will eject them forcefully.

READ ALSO: Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

"Those traders who are also selling on the footbridge at the CBD must also vacate because the footbridge is not a place for trading activities. We are not interested in collapsing anybody’s business. When we eject them, they will start saying they voted for us to come into power. We have been voted to bring development and not to encourage lawlessness and indiscipline," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

CEO’s Dismissal: K’Bu staff protest CEO’s dismissal CEO’s Dismissal K’Bu staff protest CEO’s dismissal
#Number12: Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart #Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart
#Number12: Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Dismissal: Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked
Buhari: President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi Buhari President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi
In Adamawa: 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe In Adamawa 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe

Recommended Videos

Local News: Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister Local News Sell ‘cocaine’ if you can’t stand economic hardship – Minister
Local News: Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates Local News Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates
Local News: Metro TV shut down over tax default Local News Metro TV shut down over tax default



Top Articles

1 #Number12 All is set for premiere of Anas’ investigative filmbullet
2 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
3 Lynched Soldier Major Mahama’s family thank Akufo-Addo a year after...bullet
4 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the...bullet
5 Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure...bullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Examination Malpractice Two persons arrested for writing...bullet
8 Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sackedbullet
9 Photos Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12bullet
10 #Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain...bullet

Related Articles

#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi can be a free man - Captain Smart
#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked
Buhari President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi
In Adamawa 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe
Bukola Saraki Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections
Protest Small scale miners threaten to hold 'Ku me preko' demonstration against ban
Photos Long queue at AICC as Anas premieres Number 12
#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Homosexuality In Ghana Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections
Bukola Saraki Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections
Kweku Baako
#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Galamsey
Protest Small scale miners threaten to hold 'Ku me preko' demonstration against ban
Homosexuals
Homosexuality In Ghana Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights