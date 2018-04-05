Mother of deceased calls on police to be truthful

news

The mother of the aeronautics engineer Prince Kwabena Kumi who was found dead in a bush has called on the police to be truthful in narrating what led to the death of her son.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Madam Comfort Nkansah said that the Police has been making inconsistent statements since her son was found dead.

“All I want is the truth, I want the truth, I want to know how my son died because what the Police is saying does not make sense.”

“I have been unable to sleep since I heard the news, I am calling on Akufo-Addo and the IGP to ensure that the Police does a good job so I get to know who killed my son,” he added.

A cousin of the deceased also indicated that an autopsy has revealed that Kumi was shot from 20 metres but was unable to tell the kind of bullet that killed him.

The body of the deceased was found with gunshot wounds after a search was mounted by his family who had not heard from him for some days.

Kumi was on his way to Akyem Asuboa from Accra on Saturday to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family.

The body was then taken to the morgue by the police pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police has assured that they will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted to bring the culprits to book.

The late Prince Kwabena Kumi was a graduate of the Shenyang Aerospace University in China and worked with Africa World Airlines in Ghana.