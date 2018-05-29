Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders

news

Popular Muslim preacher, Dr Muideen Bello, on Monday in Lagos admonished Nigerian leaders to be sincere in fulfilling their political promises to the citizens.

Bello said this at a Ramadan lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of Road Transport WoWorkers (NURTW) with the theme “Who is Trustworthy”.

According to the popular Muslim cleric, only the virtues of tolerance, honesty, endurance among leaders would bring progress to the nation.

“It is only the truth that can deliver the country, only the truth can save us in Nigeria.

“Deceit cannot take us anywhere; religious and ethnic tolerance should be our focus as these will help to foster the desired peace in the country.

“We should pray for our country as well as our leaders for God to help the leaders to bring peace and progress in the country.

“In all, let us have the fear of God,” he said.

Also speaking, NURTW National president, Alhaji Yassim Najeen, urged members of the union to avoid being used as instruments of violence during elections.

Najeen said that campaigns and elections should not be do or die affair in any decent democratic dispensation.

“There is time for everything; aspirants who are not eligible this time should wait for their time and not be violent,” he advised.

Mr Yinka Ogundimu, a Lagos lawmaker representing Agege Constituency II, also advised the citizens to imbibe the virtue of tolerance during and after the Ramadan.

Ogundimu said that the virtues of charity and nearness to God should be extended beyond the Ramadan period to bring about peace in the country.

Earlier, Lagos State Chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, tasked members to be steadfast in their service to God, drive carefully and obey traffic rules during and after Ramadan.

“We should endeavour to be careful while driving and avoid breaking traffic rules at all times.

“The lives of the passengers in our vehicles are under our care and should be seen as sacred which should not be toyed with,” Agbede said.