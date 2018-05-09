Home > News > Local >

NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno


AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram town in Borno.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno play

NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram town in Borno.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Monday.

“The successful air strike by the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft followed calls from the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army that troops conducting clearance operations at Koleram had come in contact with the insurgents.’’

According to him, the NAF also provided Close Air Support (CAS) to ground troops.

Adesanya said the GOC, therefore, requested for support from the NAF, adding that the Alpha Jet aircraft was immediately deployed to provide CAS.

“On arrival over the location, there were exchanges of fire between the terrorists and our ground forces.

“The crew of a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft established contact with the ground troops and guided the Alpha Jet aircraft crew to the major source of fire from the Boko Haram terrorists, which was seen coming from a particular settlement.

“Consequently, the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft engaged the target with rockets and cannons, thus neutralising the insurgents and destroying their weapons,’’ he said.

The NAF spokesman said the Air Task Force would continue to conduct missions on request in support of the efforts of “our troops in the counterinsurgency operations in the North East.’’ 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Moshood Isah: CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent Moshood Isah CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent
Paedophilia: Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement
Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri: Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects
Mohammed Abubakar: Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing Mohammed Abubakar Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing
Accusations: Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff Accusations Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff
Menace: HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister Menace HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it Local News Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it
NABCO Initiative: Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim NABCO Initiative Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim
Ghanaian child without genitals lives through Ghanaian child without genitals lives through



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adentabullet
5 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEAbullet
6 Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government todaybullet
7 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in...bullet
8 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
9 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
10 Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Zebilla road accident
Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s finger
1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m