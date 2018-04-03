Nana Addo pays tribute to Winnie Mandela

She and her former husband, the late Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country's anti-apartheid struggle for three decades.
The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela passed on yesterday.
In a post of Facebook, Nana Addo eulogized Winnie and described her as an icon of Africa.
READ ALSO: Winnie Mandela has died
She and her former husband, the late Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country's anti-apartheid struggle for three decades.
Born in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in 1936‚ she moved to Johannesburg to study social work after matriculating.
She met lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in 1957 and they were married a year later. They had two children together.