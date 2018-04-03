Nana Addo pays tribute to Winnie Mandela

news

Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to the late South African freedom fighter Winnie Mandela.

The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela passed on yesterday.

In a post of Facebook, Nana Addo eulogized Winnie and described her as an icon of Africa.

READ ALSO: Winnie Mandela has died

She and her former husband, the late Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country's anti-apartheid struggle for three decades.



Born in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in 1936‚ she moved to Johannesburg to study social work after matriculating.



She met lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in 1957 and they were married a year later. They had two children together.