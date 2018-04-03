Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo pays tribute to Winnie Mandela


Eulogy Nana Addo pays tribute to Winnie Mandela

She and her former husband, the late Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country's anti-apartheid struggle for three decades.

  Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to the late South African freedom fighter Winnie Mandela.

The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela passed on yesterday.

In a post of Facebook, Nana Addo eulogized Winnie and described her as an icon of Africa.

play

Born in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in 1936‚ she moved to Johannesburg to study social work after matriculating.

She met lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in 1957 and they were married a year later. They had two children together.

