NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card

Instead, they have thrown their weight behind pro-NDC group Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) who have already filed a writ at the Supreme Court over the same matter.
The MP for South Dayi, Dafeamekpor Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami, made the disclosure on Accra-based Onua FM last Thursday.
“Once another institution has done what we were contemplating on doing, we can only support them,” he said.
Controversy has been raging over a regulation that bars the NIA from registering people who have only voters ID.
To register, a Ghanaian must present his birth certificate or passport.
Alternatively, a person who has already registered can vouch for people without any of the required documents.