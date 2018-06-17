NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card

news

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have decided not to sue the National Identification Authority over its decision not to admit voter ID card as a means of registration for the Ghana Card.

Instead, they have thrown their weight behind pro-NDC group Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) who have already filed a writ at the Supreme Court over the same matter.

The MP for South Dayi, Dafeamekpor Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami, made the disclosure on Accra-based Onua FM last Thursday.

“Once another institution has done what we were contemplating on doing, we can only support them,” he said.

Controversy has been raging over a regulation that bars the NIA from registering people who have only voters ID.

To register, a Ghanaian must present his birth certificate or passport.

Alternatively, a person who has already registered can vouch for people without any of the required documents.