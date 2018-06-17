Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card


National Identification Authority NDC MPs rescind decision to sue NIA over Ghana Card

Instead, they have thrown their weight behind pro-NDC group Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) who have already filed a writ at the Supreme Court over the same matter.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have decided not to sue the National Identification Authority over its decision not to admit voter ID card as a means of registration for the Ghana Card.

READ MORE: NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs

Instead, they have thrown their weight behind pro-NDC group Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) who have already filed a writ at the Supreme Court over the same matter.

The MP for South Dayi, Dafeamekpor Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami, made the disclosure on Accra-based Onua FM last Thursday.

“Once another institution has done what we were contemplating on doing, we can only support them,” he said.

Controversy has been raging over a regulation that bars the NIA from registering people who have only voters ID.

To register, a Ghanaian must present his birth certificate or passport.

READ MORE: Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapong

Alternatively, a person who has already registered can vouch for people without any of the required documents.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage
In Sunyani: Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food joint In Sunyani Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food joint
National Identification Authority: NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs National Identification Authority NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs
NDC Party: Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings booms NDC Party Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings booms
NDC Party: 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu NDC Party 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu
Number 12: PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs Number 12 PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako Anas Expose #12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako
Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur



Top Articles

1 Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslimsbullet
2 Security Fake army captain arrestedbullet
3 In Sunyani Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food jointbullet
4 #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anasbullet
5 Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification...bullet
6 Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending...bullet
7 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
8 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
9 Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in...bullet
10 NDC Party Anita De-Sosoo is a "crook"- Rawlings boomsbullet

Related Articles

National Identification Authority NIA denies it has issued Ghana Card to minority MPs
Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to court
National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana Cards; over 500 cards issued
NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapong
Incompetence Stan Dogbe asks NIA boss to resign over failure to deliver on Ghana card
Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation $293m; not $1.2bn
National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card
Medical Negligence Police arrest Obengfo Hospital director after Deputy NEIP CEO's death
Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak
#Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself