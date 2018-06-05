Newmont Ghana welcomes report on its mining site accident

news

Newmont Ghana has indicated its willingness to implement all the recommendations in the report from the investigations into the tragic accident that happened at their Ahafo Mill site.

They said they will develop detailed plans to address the findings.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Minerals Commission and other stakeholders in conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of this tragic construction accident,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President, and Newmont Africa.

READ ALSO: 6 killed following Newmont gold mine collapse

The Company says detailed action plans will be developed to address the findings in the report and to integrate the lessons across its business, while also sharing those lessons with industry.

Newmont Ghana also reiterated that it continues providing support to the grieving families, as well as counselling to the employees of the construction contractor and the entire workforce at Ahafo. The company says it is also finalising a long-term, comprehensive and sustainable financial assistance package for the grieving families.

Background

A tragic construction accident occurred at Newmont’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project in Ghana on 7 April 2018. A contractor construction crew of eight people was working inside a surface reclaim facility when the roof collapsed during the placement of concrete. Of these eight, two escaped with minor injuries. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, but six fatalities were confirmed.

The victims’ families were notified, and the Company continues providing support and counseling services to the families, the employees of the contract construction company, as well as the entire workforce at Ahafo. The Company also immediately notified relevant authorities and local leaders.