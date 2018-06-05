Home > News > Local >

Newmont Ghana welcomes report on its mining site accident


Tragedy Newmont Ghana welcomes investigative report on its mining site accident

The Company says detailed action plans will be developed to address the findings in the report and to integrate the lessons across its business

  • Published:
Alwyn Pretorius, Senior Vice President, Africa Operations of the Newmont Mining Corporation. play

Alwyn Pretorius, Senior Vice President, Africa Operations of the Newmont Mining Corporation.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Newmont Ghana has indicated its willingness  to implement all the recommendations in the report from the investigations into the tragic accident that happened at their Ahafo Mill site.

They said they will develop detailed plans to address the findings.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Minerals Commission and other stakeholders in conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of this tragic construction accident,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President, and Newmont Africa.

READ ALSO: 6 killed following Newmont gold mine collapse

The Company says detailed action plans will be developed to address the findings in the report and to integrate the lessons across its business, while also sharing those lessons with industry.

Newmont Ghana also reiterated that it continues providing support to the grieving families, as well as counselling to the employees of the construction contractor and the entire workforce at Ahafo. The company says it is also finalising a long-term, comprehensive and sustainable financial assistance package for the grieving families.

Background

A tragic construction accident occurred at Newmont’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project in Ghana on 7 April 2018. A contractor construction crew of eight people was working inside a surface reclaim facility when the roof collapsed during the placement of concrete. Of these eight, two escaped with minor injuries. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, but six fatalities were confirmed.

The victims’ families were notified, and the Company continues providing support and counseling services to the families, the employees of the contract construction company, as well as the entire workforce at Ahafo. The Company also immediately notified relevant authorities and local leaders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fare Hike: Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU Fare Hike Report cheating drivers to union officials – GPRTU
Disappointment: We're yet to receive our GHS 200m budget - Sanitation Minister Disappointment We're yet to receive our GHS 200m budget - Sanitation Minister
IATA: Nigeria clears $600m belonging to international airlines IATA Nigeria clears $600m belonging to international airlines
2019: INEC inaugurates Election Monitoring and Support Centre Committee 2019 INEC inaugurates Election Monitoring and Support Centre Committee
Infrastructure: All uncompleted schools to be finished by end of 2018 – Accra Mayor Infrastructure All uncompleted schools to be finished by end of 2018 – Accra Mayor
Number 12: Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposé

Recommended Videos

Local News: Ignore bomb blast scares at “Number 12” exposé premiering venues Local News Ignore bomb blast scares at “Number 12” exposé premiering venues
Anas Expose 12: John Mahama shocked after watching Anas video Anas Expose 12 John Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Local News: US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety Local News US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety



Top Articles

1 Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safetybullet
2 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
3 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
4 Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahamabullet
6 NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under...bullet
8 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for...bullet
9 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of...bullet
10 Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
#OpenUGMCNow UG, gov’t to jointly manage medical centre – MP
NESREA holds rally against plastic pollution in Ibadan
World Environment Day NESREA holds rally against plastic pollution in Ibadan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP