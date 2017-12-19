Newspaper review :  Today’s Front Pages [December 19, 2017]

Here are today's newspaper headlines
Pre-xmas sales; traders anticipate boom
BTA comes alive with new programmes
Ghanaians abroad must vote 2020- Court orders EC
3 arrested for gang-raping teenage girl
Yapei, Buipe bridges to open on Sunday
7 gang-rape girl in Kumasi, 3 arrested
Court okays ROPAA
EC boss misses Chatham house award
Tony Lithur thrown out over Cocobod case
Enforce ROPAA- High Court orders EC
SSNIT cuts sponsorship in 2018
Parliament rejects budget for snr Minister’s office
Start-up businesses to enjoy tax holidays from next yr- Awal
NDC holds crunch meeting over ROPAA
Ghana attracts global attention for discovering rare animal
GHc6m budget for Snr Minister withdrawn