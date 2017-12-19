Home > News > Local >

Newspaper review :  Today’s Front Pages [December 19, 2017]


Newspaper review Today's Front Pages [December 19, 2017]

Here are today's newspaper headlines

play

Pre-xmas sales; traders anticipate boom

BTA comes alive with new programmes

play

Ghanaians abroad must vote 2020- Court orders EC

3 arrested for gang-raping teenage girl

Yapei, Buipe bridges to open on Sunday

play

7 gang-rape girl in Kumasi, 3 arrested

Court okays ROPAA

EC boss misses Chatham house award

Tony Lithur thrown out over Cocobod case

play

Enforce ROPAA- High Court orders EC

SSNIT cuts sponsorship in 2018

Parliament rejects budget for snr Minister’s office

Start-up businesses to enjoy tax holidays from next yr- Awal

play

NDC holds crunch meeting over ROPAA

Ghana attracts global attention for discovering rare animal

GHc6m budget for Snr Minister withdrawn

