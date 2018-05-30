NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness

news

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has urged politicians to eschew politics of bitterness to guarantee unity in the country.

The union made the appeal in a statement signed by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, on Tuesday in Lagos to mark Democracy Day.

Akporeha stressed the need for politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship so that the efforts of the labour unions, including NUPENG, who fought for democracy would not be in vain.

He also urged the government to show concern over the rising cost of food items and ensure food security in the country.

”We urge the government to remain resolute in entrenching enduring democratic values and legacies.

”Our government must equally put on its priority list mass employment opportunities for youths in a bid to strengthen the democratic structures.”

According to him, such measures will help reduce poverty and other deviant behaviours among vulnerable people in the society.

The NUPENG president also underscored the need for strong commitment toward securing lives and properties of the people and addressing social infrastructure deficit.

He said that addressing nagging issues in health care, education and power as well as upholding the rule of law and the principles of separation of powers would deepen Nigeria’s democracy.